If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
A NEW TANK

Overwatch 2 is getting a new tank in December named Ramattra

The leader of Null Sector is on a mission to create a better world... for Omnics.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Yesterday, during the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Blizzard announced Ramattra, a new tank hero for Overwatch 2, is coming to the game in December.

Ramattra was once a "war machine" who "shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility."

Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Origin Story

Apparently, his ideals weren’t too far removed from Zenyatta's. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardship and trauma, and a "magnified view of humanity’s harsh realities," replaced his feelings of harmony with dissonance. Now, he approaches his convictions from a more pragmatic angle and justifies any means necessary to defend his fellow omnics.

Ramattra will join the tank lineup at the beginning of Season Two starting on December 6. More information on the new hero will be shared in the weeks leading up to the launch of Season Two.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch