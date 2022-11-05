Overwatch 2 is getting a new tank in December named Ramattra

Yesterday, during the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Blizzard announced Ramattra, a new tank hero for Overwatch 2, is coming to the game in December.

Ramattra was once a "war machine" who "shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility."

Overwatch 2 - Ramattra Origin Story

Apparently, his ideals weren’t too far removed from Zenyatta's. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardship and trauma, and a "magnified view of humanity’s harsh realities," replaced his feelings of harmony with dissonance. Now, he approaches his convictions from a more pragmatic angle and justifies any means necessary to defend his fellow omnics.

Ramattra will join the tank lineup at the beginning of Season Two starting on December 6. More information on the new hero will be shared in the weeks leading up to the launch of Season Two.