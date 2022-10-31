Overwatch 2 is apparently seeking players opinions on its monetisation

We’ve been pretty vocal about Overwatch 2 lately, and not for the greatest of reasons. Primarily, we’ve had a lot to say about the game's poor monetisation, especially compared to its predecessor.

Take a look at Kiriko's trailer here.

For a start, the current battle pass in the game leaves more to be desired; so much so, that all it takes is one look at the Overwatch 2 subreddit to see that players are far from happy. There’s little to no chance this’ll happen, with the UK Government having put legislation in place to ban loot boxes in video games, but there’s certainly a need for something to be done about the current state of the game and its methods of monetising itself.

It turns out that if you wanted to purchase every legacy skin in Overwatch 2 now, you’d be looking at spending approximately $12,080.69 (at the time of writing). Or you’d need to complete a weekly challenge, every week, for 450 years. Yawn.

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

Needless to say, unpaid progression in Overwatch 2 is next to none, and even if you’ve some pocket money to spend, cosmetics are overpriced for many. An element that many people loved about the games — randomly earning cool, new cosmetics or voice lines for performing well — is dead in the water, and who knows if it’ll ever come back.

That said, players on the Overwatch 2 subreddit have reported being in receipt of emails directly from Blizzard, requesting their feedback on the game. This survey, according to u/FelineXJunkie, “heavily touched on topics regarding the Battle Pass and the Overwatch Store.”

It also appears that some players are being sent surveys specific to their purchase history. One example is u/Kevombat, who shared a screenshot in which Blizzard ask why the player purchased the Watchpoint Pack.

And as expected, many players haven’t received a survey whatsoever. As u/FelineXJunkie noted in their post, they “really hope this is a first step towards change.” Hopefully, with enough feedback solicited from players, Overwatch 2’s Store and monetisation may, one day, improve.

That said, I personally lack hope until people begin leaving the game, as was the case with World of Warcraft. In case you don't know what occurred there, essentially, millions of players left the game after ongoing issues weren't resolved; only then did Blizzard take action and listen to players concerns.

Are you one of the few who has received a survey from Blizzard? Be sure to let us know, and also be sure to let us know what you think of Overwatch 2’s monetisation; do you think it’s a problem?