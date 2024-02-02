One Punch Man World Tier List
Best and worst OPM characters to draw.
Looking to assemble the most powerful team of heroes in One Punch World? The RPG has a roster of around 20 characters you can access using the game's gacha-style Draw system, including Saitama - the hilarious hero of the original anime and manga series.
As always with gacha games, resources are at a premium - so you'll want to pick and choose which characters you invest in carefully. If you need a hand figuring out the best and worst characters then our One Punch Man World Tier List is here to help.
We've ranked every character available in the free-to-play game at launch, and a few that were previously available in the closed beta test which could be arriving later on. If you need a hand pulling for characters, make sure you check out also our One Punch Man World codes page to find out how to earn free rewards.
One Punch Man World Tier List
Here's our rankings of the best and worst characters in One Punch Man World:
|Tier
|Character
|S-tier
|Atomic Samurai, Silverfang, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Saitama (Dreamworld), Genos (Cyborg of Justice), Zombieman
|A-tier
|Hellish Blizzard, Genos, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (Prisoner), Golden Ball, Metal Knight, Puri-Puri Prisoner
|B-tier
|Stinger, Lighting Max, Iairon, Biting Snake Fist Snek
|C-tier
|Spring Mustachio, Smile Man, Mumen Rider, Triple-Staff Lilly
|D-tier
|Saitama (Saitama-Job Hunting)
The rankings in this One Punch Man World Tier List come from our own playtime, as well as considering the opinions of community creators like Payneblade, RoKage, and Volkin. Character rankings could change over time though, as initial tier lists from creators were based on closed beta testing, and rankings could move around as players get more familiar with any buffs or debuffs added to the global release version.
S-tier
Atomic Samurai
- Tier Rank:S
- Character Type: Technique
- Rarity: SSR
Silverfang
- Tier Rank:S
- Character Type: Technique
- Rarity: SSR
Speed-o'-Sound Sonic
- Tier Rank:S
- Character Type: Technique
- Rarity: SSR
Saitama (Dreamworld)
- Tier Rank:S
- Character Type: Morale
- Rarity: SSR
Genos (Cyborg of Justice)
- Tier Rank:S
- Character Type: Overpower
- Rarity: SSR
Zombieman
- Tier Rank:S
- Character Type: Assault
- Rarity: SSR
A-tier
Hellish Blizzard
- Tier Rank:A
- Character Type: Assault
- Rarity: SSR
Genos
- Tier Rank:A
- Character Type: Morale
- Rarity: SR
Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (Prisoner)
- Tier Rank:A
- Character Type: Morale
- Rarity: SSR
Golden Ball
- Tier Rank:A
- Character Type: Technique
- Rarity: SR
Puri-Puri Prisoner
- Tier Rank:A
- Character Type: Morale
- Rarity: SSR
Metal Knight
- Tier Rank:A
- Character Type: Overpower
- Rarity: SSR
B-tier
Stinger
- Tier Rank:B
- Character Type: Morale
- Rarity: SR
Lightning Max
- Tier Rank:B
- Character Type: Assault
- Rarity: SR
Iairon
- Tier Rank:B
- Character Type: Assault
- Rarity: SR
Biting Snake Fist Snek
- Tier Rank:B
- Character Type: Overpower
- Rarity: SR
C-tier
Spring Mustachio
- Tier Rank:C
- Character Type: Overpower
- Rarity: SR
Smile Man
- Tier Rank:C
- Character Type: Technique
- Rarity: SR
Mumen Rider
- Tier Rank:C
- Character Type: Morale
- Rarity: SR
Triple-Staff Lilly
- Tier Rank:C
- Character Type: Technique
- Rarity: SR
D-tier
Saitama (Saitama-Job Hunting)
- Tier Rank:D
- Character Type: Overpower
- Rarity: SR
