Looking to assemble the most powerful team of heroes in One Punch World? The RPG has a roster of around 20 characters you can access using the game's gacha-style Draw system, including Saitama - the hilarious hero of the original anime and manga series.

As always with gacha games, resources are at a premium - so you'll want to pick and choose which characters you invest in carefully. If you need a hand figuring out the best and worst characters then our One Punch Man World Tier List is here to help.

We've ranked every character available in the free-to-play game at launch, and a few that were previously available in the closed beta test which could be arriving later on. If you need a hand pulling for characters, make sure you check out also our One Punch Man World codes page to find out how to earn free rewards.

One Punch Man World Tier List

Here's our rankings of the best and worst characters in One Punch Man World:

Tier Character S-tier Atomic Samurai, Silverfang, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Saitama (Dreamworld), Genos (Cyborg of Justice), Zombieman A-tier Hellish Blizzard, Genos, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (Prisoner), Golden Ball, Metal Knight, Puri-Puri Prisoner B-tier Stinger, Lighting Max, Iairon, Biting Snake Fist Snek C-tier Spring Mustachio, Smile Man, Mumen Rider, Triple-Staff Lilly D-tier Saitama (Saitama-Job Hunting)

The rankings in this One Punch Man World Tier List come from our own playtime, as well as considering the opinions of community creators like Payneblade, RoKage, and Volkin. Character rankings could change over time though, as initial tier lists from creators were based on closed beta testing, and rankings could move around as players get more familiar with any buffs or debuffs added to the global release version.

S-tier

Atomic Samurai

Tier Rank: S

S Character Type: Technique

Technique Rarity: SSR

Silverfang

Tier Rank: S

S Character Type: Technique

Technique Rarity: SSR

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic

Tier Rank: S

S Character Type: Technique

Technique Rarity: SSR

Saitama (Dreamworld)

Tier Rank: S

S Character Type: Morale

Morale Rarity: SSR

Genos (Cyborg of Justice)

Tier Rank: S

S Character Type: Overpower

Overpower Rarity: SSR

Zombieman

Tier Rank: S

S Character Type: Assault

Assault Rarity: SSR

A-tier

Hellish Blizzard

Tier Rank: A

A Character Type: Assault

Assault Rarity: SSR

Genos

Tier Rank: A

A Character Type: Morale

Morale Rarity: SR

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (Prisoner)

Tier Rank: A

A Character Type: Morale

Morale Rarity: SSR

Golden Ball

Tier Rank: A

A Character Type: Technique

Technique Rarity: SR

Puri-Puri Prisoner

Tier Rank: A

A Character Type: Morale

Morale Rarity: SSR

Metal Knight

Tier Rank: A

A Character Type: Overpower

Overpower Rarity: SSR

B-tier

Stinger

Tier Rank: B

B Character Type: Morale

Morale Rarity: SR

Lightning Max

Tier Rank: B

B Character Type: Assault

Assault Rarity: SR

Iairon

Tier Rank: B

B Character Type: Assault

Assault Rarity: SR

Biting Snake Fist Snek

Tier Rank: B

B Character Type: Overpower

Overpower Rarity: SR

C-tier

Spring Mustachio

Tier Rank: C

C Character Type: Overpower

Overpower Rarity: SR

Smile Man

Tier Rank: C

C Character Type: Technique

Technique Rarity: SR

Mumen Rider

Tier Rank: C

C Character Type: Morale

Morale Rarity: SR

Triple-Staff Lilly

Tier Rank: C

C Character Type: Technique

Technique Rarity: SR

D-tier

Saitama (Saitama-Job Hunting)

Tier Rank: D

D Character Type: Overpower

Overpower Rarity: SR

