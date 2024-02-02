If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

One Punch Man World Tier List

Best and worst OPM characters to draw.

Anime artwork for the mobile game One Punch World showing a selection of characters including the protagonist Saitama.
Image credit: Crunchyroll Games
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Looking to assemble the most powerful team of heroes in One Punch World? The RPG has a roster of around 20 characters you can access using the game's gacha-style Draw system, including Saitama - the hilarious hero of the original anime and manga series.

As always with gacha games, resources are at a premium - so you'll want to pick and choose which characters you invest in carefully. If you need a hand figuring out the best and worst characters then our One Punch Man World Tier List is here to help.

We've ranked every character available in the free-to-play game at launch, and a few that were previously available in the closed beta test which could be arriving later on. If you need a hand pulling for characters, make sure you check out also our One Punch Man World codes page to find out how to earn free rewards.

One Punch Man World Tier List

Here's our rankings of the best and worst characters in One Punch Man World:

Tier Character
S-tier Atomic Samurai, Silverfang, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Saitama (Dreamworld), Genos (Cyborg of Justice), Zombieman
A-tier Hellish Blizzard, Genos, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (Prisoner), Golden Ball, Metal Knight, Puri-Puri Prisoner
B-tier Stinger, Lighting Max, Iairon, Biting Snake Fist Snek
C-tier Spring Mustachio, Smile Man, Mumen Rider, Triple-Staff Lilly
D-tier Saitama (Saitama-Job Hunting)

The rankings in this One Punch Man World Tier List come from our own playtime, as well as considering the opinions of community creators like Payneblade, RoKage, and Volkin. Character rankings could change over time though, as initial tier lists from creators were based on closed beta testing, and rankings could move around as players get more familiar with any buffs or debuffs added to the global release version.

S-tier

Artwork for One Punch Man World showing the main character Saitama.
Image credit: Crunchyroll Games

Atomic Samurai

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Character Type: Technique
  • Rarity: SSR

Silverfang

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Character Type: Technique
  • Rarity: SSR

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Character Type: Technique
  • Rarity: SSR

Saitama (Dreamworld)

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Character Type: Morale
  • Rarity: SSR

Genos (Cyborg of Justice)

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Character Type: Overpower
  • Rarity: SSR

Zombieman

  • Tier Rank:S
  • Character Type: Assault
  • Rarity: SSR

A-tier

Artwork for One Punch Man World showing the Puri Puri Prisoner character.
Image credit: Crunchyroll Games

Hellish Blizzard

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Character Type: Assault
  • Rarity: SSR

Genos

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Character Type: Morale
  • Rarity: SR

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic (Prisoner)

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Character Type: Morale
  • Rarity: SSR

Golden Ball

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Character Type: Technique
  • Rarity: SR

Puri-Puri Prisoner

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Character Type: Morale
  • Rarity: SSR

Metal Knight

  • Tier Rank:A
  • Character Type: Overpower
  • Rarity: SSR

B-tier

Artwork for One Punch Man World showing the Lightning Max character.
Image credit: Crunchyroll Games

Stinger

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Character Type: Morale
  • Rarity: SR

Lightning Max

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Character Type: Assault
  • Rarity: SR

Iairon

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Character Type: Assault
  • Rarity: SR

Biting Snake Fist Snek

  • Tier Rank:B
  • Character Type: Overpower
  • Rarity: SR

C-tier

Artwork for One Punch Man World showing the Mumen Rider character.
Image credit: Crunchyroll Games

Spring Mustachio

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Character Type: Overpower
  • Rarity: SR

Smile Man

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Character Type: Technique
  • Rarity: SR

Mumen Rider

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Character Type: Morale
  • Rarity: SR

Triple-Staff Lilly

  • Tier Rank:C
  • Character Type: Technique
  • Rarity: SR

D-tier

Artwork for One Punch Man World showing the Job Hunting version of main character Saitama.
Image credit: VG247/Crunchyroll Games

Saitama (Saitama-Job Hunting)

  • Tier Rank:D
  • Character Type: Overpower
  • Rarity: SR

That's it for our One Punch Man World Tier List. If you need help with other gacha games, head to our pages on Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, Tower of Fantasy codes and Reverse 1999 codes.

