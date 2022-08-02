Don't expect a Mortal Kombat 12 announcement at EVO 2022

Those hoping for a Mortal Kombat 12 announcement at EVO 2022 should curb their expectations.

That's because series creator Ed Boone has said as much.

Instead, says Boone, the spotlight belongs to other fighting games during the tournament.

"It's time for Street Fighter and other great fighting games to be in the sun," he said. "Let's enjoy that."

The last game in the Mortal Kombat series was released in 2019. The eleventh main installment in the series, Netherrealm Studios enhanced the game with the 2020 expansion, Aftermath. The extra content included an additional story mode, three new characters, new stages, as well as the return of stage fatalities, and the friendship finishing move. A version of the game featuring all downloadable content, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, arrived on the scene later in 2020.

As far as EVO 2022 is concerned, this year's roster includes Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Guilty Gear - Strive, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, Skullgirls: 2nd Encore, Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Tekken 7, and The King of Fighters 15.

Notably absent from the list is Super Smash Bros., which Nintendo revealed back in February would not be part of this year's line-up.

EVO 2022 takes place August 5-7 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.