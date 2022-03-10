EVO 2022 lineup includes Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Guilty Gear: Strive, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, more

EVO 2022 organizers have announced the roster of games that will be part of the annual event.

Titles this year are: Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Guilty Gear - Strive, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, Skullgirls: 2nd Encore, Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, Tekken 7, and The King of Fighters 15.

Notably absent from the list is Super Smash Bros. The game not being part of this year's line-up was revealed back in February.

According to EVO organizers, Nintendo declined to participate this year.

"We want to let you know in advance Super Smash Bros. will not be making a return appearance," reads the notice. "Since 2007 we have seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at EVO events. We are saddened Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year.

"In the future, we hope to once again celebrate the Super Smash Bros. community alongside them."

EVO 2020 was canceled due in part to the pandemic and was set to feature Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Controversy also surrounded that year's event when organizers had to remove Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar from the company following many accusations of pedophilia and sexual harassment.

The following year, the event went entirely digital due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, and 2021 was also the year Sony purchased the event. There is speculation that Sony's purchase of EVO has something to do with Nintendo opting out.

EVO 2022 will take place August 5-7 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.