The Gunk, Among Us and Mortal Kombat 11 are the last Game Pass additions of the yearMicrosoft waves goodbye to 2021 with some solid new Game Pass additions.
If there’s one thing that’s defined Xbox this console generation so far, it’s Game Pass. Unsurprisingly then, Microsoft is looking to end 2021 on a high note, bringing 11 new games to its subscription service this week. Headlined by day one Xbox exclusive release, The Gunk, this final offering of the year sees The Gunk joined by Among Us on cloud, Mortal Kombat 11 and Broken Age – to name but a few.
While Game Pass has its fair share of AAA titles, this month’s additions are mostly indie classics, from Firewatch, and Lake to Broken Age. Paw Patrol, and Transformers: Battlegrounds - well, we guess they can’t all be winners, can they?
The full list of new additions arriving today and tomorrow are as follows:
- Among Us (Cloud).
- Ben 10: Power Trip.
- Broken Age.
- Firewatch.
- The Gunk.
- Lake.
- Mortal Kombat 11.
- Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay.
- Race With Ryan.
- Transformers: Battlegrounds.
With the exception of Among Us, all of these titles will be arriving to Game Pass for Cloud, PC and Xbox.
While Microsoft has been keeping its Game Pass subscriber numbers a closely guarded secret, there’s no doubt that the service is winning the hearts (and wallets) of gamers. It’s a fact that hasn’t seemed to go unnoticed by the competition, with Sony rumoured to be working on an all-new subscription service of its own.