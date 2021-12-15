If there’s one thing that’s defined Xbox this console generation so far, it’s Game Pass. Unsurprisingly then, Microsoft is looking to end 2021 on a high note, bringing 11 new games to its subscription service this week. Headlined by day one Xbox exclusive release, The Gunk, this final offering of the year sees The Gunk joined by Among Us on cloud, Mortal Kombat 11 and Broken Age – to name but a few.

While Game Pass has its fair share of AAA titles, this month’s additions are mostly indie classics, from Firewatch, and Lake to Broken Age. Paw Patrol, and Transformers: Battlegrounds - well, we guess they can’t all be winners, can they?

The full list of new additions arriving today and tomorrow are as follows: