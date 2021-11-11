Thunderful Games recently announced a host of game premieres and announcements at its Thunderful World event, one of the most intriguing of which is the release date of The Gunk set to December 16. First announced last year and developed by the same team as the SteamWorld series, The Gunk offers a new universe for the devs to explore and experiment.

The Gunk centers around two space haulers, Rani and Becks, as they land on a strange planet full of valuable resources they hope to exploit. But they also find the titular gunk choking the life out of the planet and are faced with a “moral dilemma” in the process.

Also released with the first details of the game is a trailer that shows off the alien world players will be exploring. The lush and vibrant gunk-free environments clash with the gunk itself, which it shows being sucked up in a special vacuum-like device in the gameplay portions of the trailer.

Developer Image and Form has been on a roll ever since the beginning of its illustrious catalog with SteamWorld Dig. Since then, the series continued to bring fresh gameplay in a variety of genres and settings. And though it’s been incorporated under the Thunderful Games umbrella, its name still graces their games. The Gunk represents the developer’s first significant release outside of the SteamWorld series, which is an exciting prospect no matter how you slice it.

The Gunk releases December 16 exclusively for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.