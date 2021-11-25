Top 7 games releasing in December - Halo Infinite, Solar Ash, and more

December is often a quiet time for new releases, with the Christmas month thought of as being a bit late in the year to unleash blockbuster titles. December 2021 is a bit different as one stonkingly huge game is arriving, having been delayed from its planned release in November 2020. That's right. Halo Infinite finally unleashes its campaign on December 8.

Check out the video above for a rundown of the seven games we reckon are the biggest arriving in December, plus a handful of honorable mentions that aren't too shabby either.

Aside from the Halo Infinite campaign, which Alex is super excited for having spent time with a near-final build, Solar Ash looks like a top notch indie effort, Chorus has some legit great looking space vibes, and The Gunk is sneaking out just before Christmas and might also be rather special - we'll wait and see.

We'd love to know what games you're looking forward to. Please let us know in the comments section. Some of you must be excited for Big Brain Academy on Switch, right? And Five Nights at Freddy's is still a thing with a fan base isn't it? Or are you going to be spending as much time as possible with the Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker expansion?

Of course, more games are coming, with the first three months of next year looking pretty packed. You can check out what's coming on our video game release dates page.