Sony is said to be working on a new subscription service that would allow it to better compete with Xbox Game Pass.

According to a report from Bloomberg, sources familiar with the project, codenamed Spartacus, state the service would charge a monthly fee for access to both classic and modern titles. It is slated to launch in the spring, and it will combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one service.

Documents shown to Bloomberg indicate Sony plans to keep the PlayStation Plus branding and do away with PlayStation Now.

Customers will apparently be offered a service with three tiers: one would be similar to how PlayStation Plus is now; the second would offer a hefty batch of PS4 and PS5 games; and the third tier would add “extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games,” according to Bloomberg.

It is worth noting that details on the service may not be finalized, and things could change between now and when it launches.

Spartacus aims to make Sony’s PlayStation Plus service more competitive with Xbox Game Pass which has amassed over 18 million subscribers since it launched in 2018.

Not that PlayStation Plus numbers are anything to sneeze at, because last we heard, there were over 47.6 million subscribers. But, when it comes to offerings, Microsoft has a massive library of games available plus many titles come to the service on day one of release. At present, Sony only offers three titles - sometimes a few more - per month through PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Now, on the other hand has around 3.2 million subscribers as of March 31, and as of 2020, over 800 games have been made available on the service and more are added monthly.