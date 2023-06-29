Among Us, a game with no narrative, is getting an animated series

It has been revealed that an Among Us animated series will be coming to a screen near you at some point in the future. The adaptation is currently in production at CBS Studios, who have partnered with Among Us’ developer, Innersloth, to bring the show to life (via Variety).

The creator and executive producer of the Among Us series will be Owen Dennis as part of his deal with CBS Studios. Dennis is known for being the writer of animated series such as Infinity Train and Regular Show, and given their tone, his experience certainly makes Dennis appear perfect for an Among Us adaptation.

HELLO



🚨 WE'RE MAKING AN ANIMATED TV SHOW!!!!! 🚨



The Among Us series will follow a similar plot to the game, which admittedly, isn’t much of a plot to begin with: “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

So, how do you turn a party game about teamwork and betrayal into a fully-fledged animated series? I’m not sure, but I assume we can expect the same shenanigans that occur in our own lobbies to unfold on-screen. That includes belligerently accusing anyone and everyone of being ‘sus’, and plenty of light-hearted drama.

Titmouse will be the animation studio behind the series, who are best known for animating Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks. As for where the series will be available to watch, we aren’t so sure just yet. As per Variety’s exclusive, talks about the network or streamer that the Among Us series will be attached to are still ongoing.

While I’m not entirely sure how an Among Us animated series will pan out, I’m definitely curious. On top of that, I highly recommend taking a look at creator Owen Dennis’ Twitter account; he shares pictures of frogs in hats regularly, and it’s very wholesome.