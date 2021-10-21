Among Us releases for PlayStation and Xbox consoles in December

On December 14, Among Us will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass.

The release comes with all previous content and on PlayStation consoles you will net a Ratchet & Clank cosmetic.

While the game releasing on these consoles is good news itself, there's even better news: the game allows for crossplay between systems so everyone can play together. And 4-15 player lobbies are supported with online multiplayer.

Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game developed by Innersloth, and it was originally released on iOS and Android back in 2018 before heading to PC later that year. The game was then ported to Switch in December 2020.

The game takes place on a spaceship and each player takes on the roll of either a Crewmate or an Impostor. In the game, your crew's success depends on your social deduction abilities in outing Impostors which are out to murder you.

The game has received positive reviews from critics, and has been a hit with players.

In addition to its release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, physical editions of the game will be made available. Each will be released at staggered times due to regional restrictions.

The Crewmate Edition ($29.99) will arrive on shelves in the UK and Europe on December 14, with a Japanese and South Korean release following shortly on December 16. The US, Canadian and Latin American release will follow on January 11, 2022.

The Impostor Edition ($49.99) and Ejected Edition ($89.99) will be launching later in Spring 2022 across multiple territories.