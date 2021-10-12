Epic finally admits Fortnite's Imposters mode was inspired by Among Us

Fortnite's Impostors mode was indeed inspired by the popular indie game Among Us, the game’s official Twitter account has admitted.

The initial tweet brought to attention the fact Fortnite's mode now contains a new Role Bias feature which allows you to decide between being an Impostor or Agent when playing Public and Private matches. The most recent update, v18.20, also added an Impostors playlist with open Voice Chat.



In today’s tweet, Epic said the mode was “inspired by the hit Among Us game,” and further tweeted it would like to work together with InnerSloth on something “fun” sometime.

Fortnite’s Impostors features a team of players who must work together to either eliminate everyone or work out who’s lying. This mode was eerily similar to Among Us to everyone who played it.

When it was released, Epic Games didn’t come out and say the mode was inspired by the InnerSloth title, but enough people noticed the similarities - even the developers of Among Us noticed.

Back in August, InnerSloth’s community director Victoria Tran said that the indie studio did not work with Epic on the mode although it would have liked to.

Looks like things have finally been cleared up though, and maybe a collaboration between the two studios will come sooner rather than later.

👀 — Among Us 🦴 (@AmongUsGame) October 12, 2021

oh? whats up? — Among Us 🦴 (@AmongUsGame) October 12, 2021