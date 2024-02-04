Among Us' animated series first look shows a lot of pizza, but not many crewmates

Our first look at the Among Us animated series is here, and while it might be a small one, at least we now know "work on the show is progressing."

Back in June, last year, it was announced that Among Us, a game with no narrative, is getting an animated series. We haven't really heard much about it since then, but earlier this week the official Among Us Twitter account shared an image from the show, and yeah, it looks like a still from an Among Us animated series! "Patient Crewmates are rewarded with a pizza party (totally safe) (not a trap)," reads the caption for the image, which shows an empty cafeteria, each table hosting a delicious pizza pie. At the back of the mess hall you can see some balloons (yay!) and a banner with a big blood splatter in the middle of it, making it so that the text on it reads "we're dead" (boooo).

patient Crewmates are rewarded with a pizza party (totally safe) (not a trap) #AmongUsAnimated



work on the show is progressing!!! 💪

There's not really much to go off of here, but it's a nice drawing at the very least? Unfortunately there aren't any Among Us beans to be found, but given the banner, it might be safe to assume they're all dead.

The show does have some pretty strong pedigree behind it, as surprising as that might be, with Owen Dennis, creator of the incredibly good Infinity Train, serving as the show's creator and executive producer. Titmouse will also serve as the animation studio, who you'll know as the studio behind Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks. The official description for the project explains that "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs," which is just the game, so not much to go off of there either.

Among Us' animated adaptation doesn't have a release date just yet, meaning for now it's very much a "wait and see" kind of situation.