Nightingale announced at The Game Awards, a shared-world survival game made by ex-Bioware staff

Improbable and Inflexion Games have revealed Nightingale, the studio’s first title, during The Game Awards.
Published on

Tonight at The Game Awards, Improbable and Inflexion Games (the studio formally known as Improbable Canada) revealed Nightingale. The old-fashioned looking game is "a shared-world survival crafting game set within a rich Victorian gaslamp fantasy setting", a combination of words which is certainly a first for us.

"Thrown into a labyrinth of fantastical and perilous worlds in the wake of a magical cataclysm, players must venture through mystical portals to explore increasingly dangerous realms, in search of the last haven of humanity, Nightingale," reads a press release.

The game has been developed by Inflexion Games, a studio that was founded way back in 2018 by a group of ex-BioWare developers (who have worked on all your favourites between them; from Mass Effect and Dragon Age to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic). The studio boasts a roster of over 100 developers, and they're all apparently working towards creating a world of "environmental realism" stacked with "ambient life, eldritch creatures" and "P"powerful first-person combat allows players to wield an assortment of guns, blades, and sorcery".

In terms of what that acutally means for gameplay, you can expect a "robust construction system" that lets you build estates, farms, and communities to live off the land. You will also need to make use of an in-depth crafting system that "allows you to create the tools, gear, and weapons you need to survive". Sounds a bit like Stardew Valley crossed with State of Decay, no?

The game has been announced for early access for PC in 2022, and at the time of writing, no other platforms have been announced. You can check out the game's dedicated site here.

