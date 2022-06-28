If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nier Automata is coming to Switch this October

It may not be Bayonetta 3, but Nintendo Switch owners are getting something new from PlatinumGames.
Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Staff Writer
Updated on

As part of today's third-party-focused Nintendo Direct, Square Enix announced that Nier Automata is in development for the Switch. This won't be a cloud-based version as we've been seeing recently, and will instead run natively on the console.

The End of Yorha Edition arrives on Switch October 6, and includes all previously released content, as well as some Switch-exclusive costumes.

Nier Automata's release on Switch has always been something fans of the series wanted, though Square Enix always appeared to move slowly when it comes to the series. Game director Yoko Taro was previously asked about the possibility of seeing the game on Switch, telling fans to instead ask Square Enix.

Evidence of a Switch version of Nier Automata was found in a datamine of Nier Replicant last year, but apart from that, there's been no official news of a Switch port.

Nier Automata came out on PC and PS4 back in 2017. It made it to Xbox One a year later. The PC version suffered from numerous issues that modders took it upon themselves to fix. It took Square Enix years to address the issues, having finally released an update on PC just last year.

Yoko Taro joked towards the end of last year that the Nier series is dead, unless Square Enix gives him a lot of money to make more.

