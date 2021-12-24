PCGamesN reports that in a Christmas video to fans, Nier and Drakengard creator Yoko Taro declared the Nier series finished, pending being given a lot of money to continue it.

Appearing with him is producer Yosuke Saito, who plays off Taro’s comments as if it was a bit of some kind. In response to Saito’s question on what Taro wants to do with the series in the future, Taro responds: “Nothing!” He takes this opportunity to say that the Nier series is finished. Saito is having none of it, though, and points out it might be a lie. Then Taro said he’d reconsider if he were to be given a big pile of money.

YOKO TARO said it here, NieR is finished 😱



Happy holidays from the NieR team! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/FPCSyLiZKj — NieR Series (@NieRGame) December 22, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Yoko Taro and other members of his team have communicated with fans using humor and self-depreciation. In fact, that’s their whole thing. So it remains unclear on if this really is the end of Nier or not, but it seems the team isn’t working on anything Nier related. Unless it is.

It’s ultimately okay of the series stops where it is, especially given the impact that it continues to have on gaming. Not everything needs to be dragged on forever, and the two games continue to capture the hearts and imaginations of audiences.

The remake to Nier Replicant just came out to good reviews following an extremely popular breakthrough game in Nier Automata, which continues to get support even today. As for Replicant, it stayed truer to the original than many thought it would.