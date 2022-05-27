Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds Codes | How to redeem free items and more

Ni no Kuni is a series of role-playing games that are deeply-inspired by the likes of Studio Ghibli. Now, a new spin-off from the series has arrived on mobile (and PC) in the form of Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds. The new title is an open world JRPG.

The game features animations done by Studio Ghibli themselves, as well as music from the composer behind the beautiful scores that accompanied Howl’s Moving Castle and Spirited Away, Joe Hisaishi. During the game, you’ll find yourself in a virtual reality game known as Soul Diver, and before long, you wake up and the city is in flames. It’s your job to get to the bottom of what’s happened in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds.

Solving the mystery at hand will feel a little less daunting with the help of freebies, and fortunately, Netmarble are regularly releasing new codes for Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds to help with players’ adventures. From useful items to less useful, but cute, cosmetics, here is everything you need to know about Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds codes.

Working Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds Codes

ENTERCROSSWORLDS - Special title, and a cat hat.

- Special title, and a cat hat. ARCANACAMP - Arcana Tent Exchange badge, and Firepit Exchange badge.

- Arcana Tent Exchange badge, and Firepit Exchange badge. CAMPINGEVERMORE - Alpaca Exchange badge, and Camping Chair Exchange badge.

- Alpaca Exchange badge, and Camping Chair Exchange badge. LUCKYDIVER - 10x two-star Varnish Chests, and 10x Bean Pods.

- 10x two-star Varnish Chests, and 10x Bean Pods. WELCOMETOCW - 2x Sweet Drinks, 2x Aroma of Focus, and 1x Energy Drink.

- 2x Sweet Drinks, 2x Aroma of Focus, and 1x Energy Drink. TWENTYAWESOME - 50k Gold.

- 50k Gold. SUPERTEN - 1x Super Star Pose Chest.

Expired Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds Codes

Lucky you, you’re yet to miss any Ni no Kuni codes!

We’ll pop expired codes here whenever any active ones go out of date.

Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds is packed with adorable pets, known as Familiars.

How to redeem codes in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds

To redeem any new codes in Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds is simple. If you're on an Android device, after having completed the games main quest, Tainted Autumn Forest, just follow these steps:

Open the Settings menu in-game.

Select ‘Misc', the bottom option of the Settings menu.

Select 'Coupon Code'.

Select the relevant Coupon Event.

Input your chosen code and confirm.

Meanwhile, if you're on an iOS device or using your PC, you'll need to head to Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds official code redemption page to redeem your goodies. Remember, you'll need your Account Code (PID), to hand! Your PID can be found in Settings, under the 'Account' tab.

Viola! The freebies are all yours to keep - use them wisely, and be sure to check back for more Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds codes soon.