EA seemingly has no Need for Speed when it comes to teasing its next game

Today, EA has - for the first time this year - started officially teasing the next Need for Speed game. There is a new one in development, and it's reportedly scheduled for release this year, but EA made sure to never tease or hype up the game at all.

We only know about the release target because EA told investors that there's a new Need for Speed coming out this calendar year.

Like its predecessors, the next Need for Speed will likely launch on Steam.

The first shot in what's sure to be a short hype campaign for the next Need for Speed, came in the form of a nondescript tweet from the official EA account to... the official Need for Speed account. "You think they're ready, @needforspeed?" it reads.

That's it! It's so low-key, in fact, it has not been acknowledged by the Need for Speed account yet (which itself hasn't tweeted in over a year). At the very least, this signals EA's intent to finally say something about the game to the public.

The project - which was initially unveiled in 2020 - does not yet have an official title, or release date. It's reportedly coming out in December, having been internally delayed from November. The game has chiefly been in production at the new Criterion Games, after EA tasked the studio with development duties over two years ago.

Criterion had to push back the game from its original release target of 2021 to contribute to Battlefield 2042. The new Need for Speed is also co-developed by Codemasters, which EA acquired for $1.2 billion early in 2021. Criterion's Guildford location remains, and it's now joined by Codemasters Cheshire - which now sits under the Criterion name.

Going forward, both teams will together be responsible for the franchise. Considering how close we are to the end of the year, we're likely to hear more about the new Need for Speed soon.