Need for Speed Unbound trailer shows off a new look for the series

EA has released the reveal trailer for Need for Speed Unbound a bit earlier than originally planned today.

This is likely due to the game leaking yesterday thanks to a Japanese retail listing.

Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer (ft. A$AP Rocky)

While there isn't any information on the game available at present, as the official website still has a countdown clock going, the video does a good job showing off a new look for the series.

Yesterday's leak noted a December 2 release date, which is accurate, so we can assume the early information provided is accurate as well.

According to the product description, you will be participating in weekly qualifiers, outsmart the cops, fill your garage with "precision-tuned custom machines," go to meetups, show off your style, spiff up your car with unique wraps and cut-out items, and more.

The game also features a soundtrack with various artists in the modern hip hop scene, including A$AP Rocky and AWGE.

There will be plenty of cars for you to choose from in the game, and you can look over the large list here.

Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, the standard edition will run you $69.99. There's also the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition which comes with four custom cars, a clothing pack, driving effect, decals and license plate, character pose, and banner artwork for $79.99.

EA Play members can also play the game early with a 10-hour trial starting November 29, and enjoy exclusive recurring in-game benefits. Additionally, EA Play Pro members on PC will have unlimited access to the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition starting November 29, three days before the game releases.

EA says that a series of free content updates will be made available post-release, and the DLC will include new features, experiences, content drops and more.