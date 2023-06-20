Xbox Game Pass to get seven new games soon, including a must-play open-world racer

A new Game Pass tease is hot off the presses, giving us a peak at seven rad new games coming soon to both PC and console.

While we've got no specific date for the following releases, we do know exactly what platforms each will be available on. Xbox Series X / S owners will be able to play through the entire selection, while those with just a PC or an older gen console will only be able to hop into five of the lineup.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube One of the best games of the year is on Game Pass. Try it out!

You can find the selection of new Game Pass games below:

Bramble: The Mountain King - Cloud + Console + PC

- Cloud + Console + PC F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch - Cloud + PC + Xbox Series X / S

- Cloud + PC + Xbox Series X / S Need for Speed: Unbound - Cloud + PC + Xbox Series X / S (Requires Game Pass Ultimate)

- Cloud + PC + Xbox Series X / S (Requires Game Pass Ultimate) Arcade Paradise - Console + PC

- Console + PC Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town - Console + PC

- Console + PC Sword and Fairy: Together Forever - Console + PC

- Console + PC The Book of Walker - Console + PC

Some of the highlights of this spread include Need for Speed: Unbound, a cool revitalised entry in the beloved racing franchise. It didn't blow people's socks off judging by sales, but we certainly liked it! Ify ou want to get this on Game Pass, you will need an Ultimate subscription though, so bear that in mind.

The Book of Walker was recently teased at the Xbox Extended Games Showcase during not-E3. It, among several other promising indie games, got a decent chunk of the show dedicated to them and it's cool to see that kind of promising smaller project make its way to Game Pass.

Game Pass at this point is so chock full of games, many of which were on the service on the day of its release, that it's hard to not just recommend to every Xbox owner. Even if you've just got a juiced-up PC and are milling about waiting for Starfield to release, one month of Game Pass will likely be cheaper than a big AAA game you missed on the service. It's a difficult to argue against.

Will you be grabbing any of these once they drop on Game Pass? Let us know below!