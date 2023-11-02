Limestone in is just out of reach for a while. You can find it in one of the large areas across from your home, but a shattered bridge means you can’t get there. While you don’t need limestone bricks for most of your crafting stations and items, limestone bricks do end up being a common item you need for commissions, which means they’re an easy way to get money and improve your workshop’s standing.

My Time at Sandrock Limestone

My Time at Sandrock Limestone locations

Limestone deposits show up in The Bend, just to the northwest of the bridge once it’s repaired. The thing is, you can’t repair the bridge to The Bend until you complete the road to Portia and A Bridge Too Far quest, which unlocks roughly halfway through the game’s main storyline.

Look around here.

Your basic pickhammer won’t cut it when you’re farming limestone or any other ore and mineral. You’ll need an iron or aluminum pickhammer, though by the time to reach The Bend, you’ll probably have that or something better.

Each deposit nets you a few pieces of Limestone, and you’ll likely walk away with some sulfur as well.

Minerals respawn after a few in-game days, so you’ll have to wait a little while before you can gather more. As far as I can tell, you can’t get Limestone from any other source. Deposits don’t appear elsewhere, and you can’t buy Limestone or Limestone Bricks from any of the stores in town.

What is Limestone for in My Time at Sandrock?

Limestone’s only purpose is for turning into Limestone Bricks. You’ll need an Industrial Furnace for that, and four pieces of limestone will get you one brick. On the off chance you haven’t made one by the time you get Limestone, you’ll need to exchange 20 data discs for the diagram and some magnesium alloy – obtained by recycling aluminum scraps – among other resources to craft.

Limestone Bricks often come up in high-level commissions on the town board. That’s the only usage for the bricks that we’ve found so far, though if Pathea continues expanding Sandrock, that may change in the future.

You can give Limestone to Hugo and Unsuur as a neutral gift that earns a decent amount of friendship points, and Hugo also likes getting Limestone Bricks.

