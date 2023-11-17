In Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you’ll be tasked with mowing down hordes of zombies and trying to exfil with arms full of loot. On top of that, though, there are story missions for players to complete for rewards that you can take into your next match with you, and a few of these need you to acquire the Cyphered Tablet item.

The Cyphered Tablet is dropped when completing multiple different Tier 5 missions in MW3 Zombies; there’s Hands Off, Blasted, Bring ‘Em On, and Nest Wrecker that’ll see you grabbing the item. So, without further ado, here’s how to get the Cyphered Tablet in MW3 Zombies.

How to acquire a Cyphered Tablet in MW3 Zombies

Getting your hands on a Cyphered Tablet in MW3 Zombies will depend on which story mission you’re completing that requires you to grab it. The Act 1 Missions that require it will ask that you complete the following objectives:

Hands Off - Kill 50 zombies with Sentry Guns. Kill 10 Mercs with Sentry Guns.

- Kill 50 zombies with Sentry Guns. Kill 10 Mercs with Sentry Guns. Blasted - Destroy armor on 25 zombies using Shatter Blast Ammo Mod.

- Destroy armor on 25 zombies using Shatter Blast Ammo Mod. Bring ‘Em On - Kill 50 zombies with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade activated. Kill a special or elite enemy with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade activated.

- Kill 50 zombies with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade activated. Kill a special or elite enemy with Frenzied Guard Field Upgrade activated. Nest Wrecker - Obtain a Gas Mask. Destroy an Aether Nest.

Depending on which mission you have selected when loading into a match, you’ll need to complete the first two objectives before the Cyphered Tablet will drop.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

For example, if you’re doing the Bring ‘Em On mission, you’ll need to load into a match with the Frenzied Field Guard Upgrade activated. This will unlock when you reach Level 9.

With that equipped, you’ll need to kill 50 zombies and one special or elite enemy while it is activated. Once you complete that objective, one of the many enemies you’ll have recently killed will drop the Cyphered Tablet item.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

If you’re having trouble finding the drop, it’ll fortunately be marked on your map. On the floor, it’ll be a small, easy to miss tablet. Once you pick it up, you’ll have acquired the Cyphered Tablet and your mission will be completed.

For more on MW3 Zombies, take a look at how to get a large rucksack, how to use crafting schematics, and most importantly, how to pet the dog in Urzikstan.