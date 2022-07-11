It sure looks like MultiVersus is teasing something from The Lord of the Rings

A recent tweet from the official MultiVersus Twitter account has fans speculating that characters from The Lord of the Rings are set to make an appearance.

Late last week (July 8), the MultiVersus Twitter account put out a tweet comparing the two versions of the stage Trophy's E.D.G.E. And some eagle eyed Twitter users honed in on a strange part of Trophy's E.D.G.E. where there's a reflection of what looks to be the Eye of Sauron in the water.

It's pretty easy to miss, but on closer inspection it sure does look like that big eye in the sky. Twitter user TheEnderDwonk gave us a closeup of the reflection, to better see the flaming ocular orb. Of course, this is just speculation, but the caption of the tweet certainly makes the tease seem more deliberate.

"Trophy's E.D.G.E. is the perfect place for a game of I Spy," wrote the MultiVersus account, followed by an emoji of a single eye. MultiVersus obviously uses exclusively Warner Bros. IPs, and while the entertainment company doesn't outright own the rights to Lord of the Rings, it obviously has some pretty big ties to the series.

Gandalf has appeared in leaks for the game previously, alongside a number of other characters, so some form of a Lord of the Rings appearance definitely makes sense with what we've seen previously.

It's obviously unclear as to whether some kind of Lord of the Rings character is the next planned appearance in the game. Though the game's director Tony Huynh did say that the character after Iron Giant "from a gameplay mechanics standpoint is really cool and not something I've ever seen done before."

We found that MultiVersus is shaping up to be a serious Smash Bros. competitor back in May, and with the open beta set to launch this month, everyone else will be able to find out if that's the case too soon enough.