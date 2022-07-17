MultiVersus open beta kicks off July 26, bringing the Iron Giant with it

MultiVersus finally has a date set for its open beta, with Iron Giant officially joining the action.

After spending a number of months in closed alpha, MultiVersus will finally let anyone join in with its open beta kicking off July 26. There is early access to the open beta too, allowing players to jump in a week early, July 19, which is available for players that took part in the closed alpha, or if you're able to get a code via Twitch Drops.

Iron Giant, a character who is expressly not a gun, was revealed back in May, and will be joining the roster of available characters when the beta launches this month. The big robot is one of 16 characters, including Batman, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Finn the Human, and Bugs Bunny. As well as an original character, Reindog.

There will be eight different maps to start too, including the Batcave, the Tree Fort from Adventure Time, and Scooby's Haunted Mansion.

A gameplay trailer was released alongside the confirmation of the open beta launch date, which also showed off variants of some characters, which seem to be something akin to echo fighters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For example, there's a variant of Jake the Dog that replaces him with his alternate universe, gender-swapped self Cake the Cat.

While the main focus of the game is 2v2 matches, the open beta will launch with 1v1 and free-for-all modes too for those who like a more classic Smash Bros. feel.

A full launch date hasn't been set yet, it does sound like the open beta will have a comprehensive number of features. MultiVersus is planned to launch with rollback netcode, as well as crossplay, meaning no matter where you're playing you should be able to do so without too many hiccoughs along the way.