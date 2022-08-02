MultiVersus players are making a stunning Daffy Duck concept character

With any new game with a colourful roster of guest characters, fans of MultiVersus have been picking out their personal favourites they’d like to see make it to the popular platform fighter. Some, however, are bringing their passion to a whole other level with fan made animations and custom calling cards for a particular Looney classic: Daffy Duck.

This all started thanks to one animator - Jordan Rutter. A junior animator at Playtonic Games, he started a side project creating a character concept for Daffy Duck at the tail end of July. From there, clips of combos, aerials, and special moves all inspired by classic moments from the lovable duck were quickly published online, gaining traction among the community.

This excellent animation work in turn inspired some more creative juices to get flowing. Technical designer Dylan Micheli stepped up to the digital plate with their own Daffy work - this time a custom calling card for the character that you’d see in game, with all of his conceptual special moves included!

Tried my hand at making a @multiversus character card, featuring Daffy Duck with abilities from @SonicpoX's incredible Daffy move-set & animations! #MultiVersus https://t.co/snmH4htU4K pic.twitter.com/jCvLYH9Tdz — Dylan Micheli (@dylan_micheli) August 1, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All of these creations and more have been put up in the spotlight thanks to word of mouth of course, but also thanks to the constant sharing and support from Tony Huynh. The Director of MultiVersus, their social media feed is a blitz of fan art, custom work, and the occasional mod here and there.

What are your thoughts on this Daffy Duck concept character? Would you like to see it in the game for real? Let us know below!