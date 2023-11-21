Modern Warfare 3's Groot skin will likely be fixed once it's no longer on sale, because of course

Modern Warfare 3 launched with a lot of baggage carried over from Modern Warfare 2, and the old version of Warzone. Because the vast majority of skins, weapons, operators and more carry forward from those games to this year's Call of Duty, problems became clear on day one.

One of the more egregious was, of course, visibility of certain skins, or rather, lack thereof.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This tends to happen quite often with Call of Duty, but the issue this time is that it's affecting the new game, which is not something you typically have to worry about when you move to a new Call of Duty. Modern Warfare 3 players immediately pointed out how utterly broken the Gaia (Groot) skin is in traditional multiplayer.

The skin makes the player using it very hard to see, because its entire body is transparent. It blends really well in dark corners, and can be even challenging to spot in well-lit environments. Players have been calling for the skin to be disabled just as Modern Warfare 3 launched, because many of them have been living with these exact problems in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

But Sledgehammer Games has been silent, until now. The team took part in a Reddit AMA recently, and you bet one of the most popular topics involved that very same Groot skin. The good news is that the skin is being adjusted, and the even better news is that until that happens, a future patch will disable it entirely.

"Adjustments to Gaia and Gaia Blackcell Operator Skins are in the pipeline for Modern Warfare 3," the developer told Reddit users (via GamesRadar). "In a future game update, we'll disable this item until said changes can be released to all players."

It is definitely not as bright as it looks here. | Image credit: Activision

This song and dance is all too familiar to long-time Call of Duty players. Everyone remembers Roze, Black Noir and so many other solid black skins. Usually, those skins go on sale and people buy them, whether because they like the look or the advantage they offer in multiplayer.

Everyone else screams about them for a while, then they get "adjusted" once they sell most of what Activision likely projected for them. In Gaia's case, the skin has two variants - both of which are part of the current battle pass. Neither is nowhere near as egregious as some of those other examples, but they still exist to incentivise players to buy the battle pass.

Seeing as Sledgehammer Games did not say when we can expect the patch that disables the skin, or the one that "fixes" it, we can only assume the first will arrive with the start of season 1 in early December. Conveniently, of course, that's also when the current battle pass will end and anyone who missed out on Gaia will have no way of getting it.