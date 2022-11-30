If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Minecraft update adds Spectator Mode and Experimental Features coming with update 1.20

Camels are adorable, until they spit on you.
A new update has been released for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, bringing Spectator Mode fully into the game, along with Experimental Features that will be included with the 1.20 update next year.

The Experimental Features include Bamboo Wood Blocks, Bamboo Raft, Camels that can spawn in desert villages, the Chiseled Bookshelf, and Hanging Sign.

Minecraft Live 2022: Minecraft 1.20 Update

The latest update also includes new touch controls that are now enabled on touch devices by default. You can choose between Joystick & tap to interact Joystick & aim crosshair, or D-Pad & tap to interact.

New default skins have been added and can be accessed through the dressing room. The characters joining Steve and Alex are: Sunny, Kai, Makena, Steve, Alex, Zuri, Efe, Ari, and Noor.

There are also plenty of fixes listed with the patch notes, which are a bit extensive. You can look over those at the link.

