Minecraft 1.20 update coming in 2023, and the Fauna Faire hits Minecraft Dungeons next week

Minecraft 1.20 is coming next year, and at Minecraft Live 2022 today, the team at Mojang showed off a little bit of the update.

During the show, the camel mob, hanging signs, chiseled bookshelves, and crafting with bamboo were shown off.

Minecraft Live 2022: Update Highlights

Players will be able to make all sorts of things with bamboo nodes, such as planks, rafts, and more. The chiseled bookshelf will allow you to store up to six books and they can even be used as doors.

There will be three different versions of hanging signs, and with camels, well the cuties will hang around in the desert and sport a saddle that holds up to two players. If you like camels well enough, feel free to breed them to your heart's content.

The Minecraft gameplay team also revealed seven new default skins for the game. Makena, Efe, Noor, Kai, Ari, Sunny, and Zuri will join Alex and Steve in the Minecraft Launcher and Dressing Room. The new default skins will be available in Minecraft on November 29.

And the final bit of news for the original Minecraft has to do with this year's Mob Vote. So, which creature was chosen? The Sniffer, Tuff Golem, or Rascal? The winner was Sniffer, as should have been the case. The little creature looks a bit like a turtle, and was once part of the Overworld’s ecosystem. If you find its egg, you can hatch the new mob and even breed it. The creature will also find certain seeds for you.

For Minecraft Dungeons players, information on the third season was shared, and you will be able to dive into everything on October 19.

A first-hand look at the new four-player mode for the Tower was shown, and it will feature three new floors and two new bosses. Season 3: Fauna Faire will also include a slew of new flairs, pets, skins, emotes, and free content, including the Phantom Familiar.

There's also a new level called Treetop Tangle that comes with three new pieces of gear, and a new merchant called the Enchantsmith will arrive with the update, and will set up shop in your camp.

This month, you can also head to the Minecraft Marketplace and grab the Hungriest Horror Armor set and the free Cloaked Armor Set.