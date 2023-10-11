Minecraft players demand Mojang does away with "inherently flawed" mob votes

Ahead of this weekend’s Minecraft Live, which is set to feature the latest edition of the game’s annual mob vote, players are petitioning Mojang to bring an end to that tradition and provide them with more content.

The Change.org petition about the issue, which was started by Holly Mavermorne and is entitled “Stop the Mob Vote: Put an end to the scrapping of great ideas”, has amassed just under 348k signatures since it was initially posted on October 7. Identifying the options in this year’s vote, only one of which would make it into the game under the current system, as “three equally great options”, it argues that the mob vote is “inherently flawed”.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

“The Mob Vote generates engagement by tearing the community apart, leaving fantastic ideas on the cutting room floor, and teasing content that will never be seen in the game,” the petition reads.

It also notes that “fan favourites like the Moobloom not making it into the game” and content creators “mobilising their fanbases to vote for the least popular option for the joke of screwing over the other voters” have contributed towards player dissatisfaction with the vote.

The petition concludes by declaring: “So, we call upon Mojang. Stop the Mob Vote. Give us three mobs each year. If unpaid modders can add your mobs to the game within days after they're announced, the least you could do is keep up with the content frequency that made Minecraft famous.”

In case you’re wondering, the three mobs players are set to choose between once voting opens on October 15, assuming it does so as planned, are the crab, the armadillo and the penguin. Each comes with its own little quirks and useful boons to offer the player, so it’s easy to understand why people are keen on having all of them be added to the game’s blocky biomes.

Regardless of whether you’re currently constructing a massive ‘Stop the Mob Vote’ sign in your Minecraft server of choice, make sure to check out our coverage of its latest updates to stay up to speed on everything square.