If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HOLY CAMELS STEVE!

New adventures await in Minecraft with today's launch of the Trails & Tales update

Look at my camel, my camel's amazing.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Minecraft: Trails & Tales update is now available for free download with Minecraft: Java Edition, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, and Chromebooks.

Trails & Tales comes with new features such as the cherry grove biome, hanging signs, chiseled bookshelves, archeology, bamboo and cherry wood sets, armor trims, camels, the sniffer, and parity updates between Java and Bedrock.

Ride a camel, find archeological sites, or a cherry grove, hatch a sniffer egg to bring it back from extinction, and more fun await you in the latest Minecraft update.

To top things off, starting June 23, Minecraft will host a three-day Trails & Tales Summer Celebration Event featuring an in-game amusement park with three themed sections where players worldwide can challenge each other in minigames.

All players who participate will receive a Character Creator item in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Check out some screenshots of the update below.

Have fun with the Trails & Tales update!
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch