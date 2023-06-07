New adventures await in Minecraft with today's launch of the Trails & Tales update

The Minecraft: Trails & Tales update is now available for free download with Minecraft: Java Edition, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, and Chromebooks.

Trails & Tales comes with new features such as the cherry grove biome, hanging signs, chiseled bookshelves, archeology, bamboo and cherry wood sets, armor trims, camels, the sniffer, and parity updates between Java and Bedrock.

Ride a camel, find archeological sites, or a cherry grove, hatch a sniffer egg to bring it back from extinction, and more fun await you in the latest Minecraft update.

To top things off, starting June 23, Minecraft will host a three-day Trails & Tales Summer Celebration Event featuring an in-game amusement park with three themed sections where players worldwide can challenge each other in minigames.

All players who participate will receive a Character Creator item in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Check out some screenshots of the update below.