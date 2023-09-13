If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Minecraft fans, mark your calendars: Minecraft Live 2023 airs on October 15

Find out what's next for one of the world's most popular games.

Minecraft Sniffer
Image credit: Mojang/Microsoft
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Mojang has announced its annual Minecraft celebration, Minecraft Live, will air on October 15.

The broadcast is set to feature new and familiar faces from Mojang Studios alongside the content creator community. You can look forward to updates around the Minecraft franchise, including Minecraft Update 1.21, the winner of the 2023 mob vote, in-depth interviews with the team, and more.

Minecraft Live returns on October 15.

This Mob Vote this year features three to choose between. Your vote will help decide which mob will be added to the game in the next major update. You will have 48 hours to choose a mob once voting opens at 10am PT, 1pm EDT, 6pm BST, and 7pm CEST. Last year's winner was the Sniffer.

Like last year, you can vote within Minecraft via the live event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. You can also vote on Minecraft.net or via the Minecraft Launcher.

You can watch Minecraft Live on YouTube or on Minecraft.net.

The show is expected to last one hour and kicks off at 10 am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST, 7pm CEST. The community pre-show will begin thirty minutes ahead of time.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

