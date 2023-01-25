If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Minecraft Legends gameplay shown off, releases April 18

A look at the game's PVP mode was shown off today.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

During the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct presentation, we were given a look at Minecraft Legends gameplay along with a release date.

Releasing on April 18, the game features lush biomes filled with both goodies and perils. During your adventures, you will meet new friends, reunite with familiar mobs, and fight piglins in battle.

Minecraft Legends: Official Gameplay Trailer

Minecraft Legends features 4-player co-op multiplayer, and has the first speaking mobs ever in a Minecraft.

Revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, 2022 in the game you explore the new Overworld in a third-person perspective and will defend peaceful settlements against the piglins to stop the spread of their Nether corruption.

Allies can be recruited into battle, with players able to direct them and give commands.

In his preview, Alex said the game is "full of character, oozes authenticity, looks brilliant," and that it’s a bit like Brutal Legend with a little dash of Pikmin.

Developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, the action strategy game will release on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

