Minecraft Legends is set to release on April 18, 2023, where it’ll be launching on all major platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The exact time in which Minecraft Legends will release varies regionally, however, according to a tweet from the Minecraft Legends account.

Check out the Minecraft Legends trailer right here!

Minecraft Legends release times for all regions

The release times for Minecraft Legends, depending on your region, are as follows:

Seattle - 9am PDT

- 9am PDT New York - 12pm EDT

- 12pm EDT Sao Paulo - 1pm BRT

- 1pm BRT London - 5pm BST

- 5pm BST Stockholm - 6pm CEST

- 6pm CEST New Delhi - 9:30pm IST

- 9:30pm IST Tokyo - 1am JST (April 19)

- 1am JST (April 19) Sydney - 3am AEDT (April 19)

All of the above release times are on April 18, 2023, unless stated otherwise. Minecraft Legends announcement also notes that these release times are estimates. In some cases, the game may take longer to be available in certain areas.

Minecraft Legends is also available to play for free from day one via Xbox Game Pass, and who knows, maybe it’ll join our roster of the best games available on Game Pass? Time will only tell; are you, or someone you know, looking forward to this action-strategy Minecraft spin-off?