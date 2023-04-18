Minecraft Legends Mounts: Where to find a horse, Regal Tiger and Brilliant Beetle

The Overworld is a big place in Minecraft Legends, so you need a hardy mount to ferry between battles.

Mounts in Minecraft Legends have a range of different abilities, such as climbing walls, gliding down from high places without taking damage, or just running really fast.

But whether you would rather ride into battle on the back of a noble steed, purple tiger or giant glowing-eyed insect, you still need to find them first. Here’s where to look!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Minecraft Legends Mounts

Minecraft Legends Mounts Mount Name: Abilities: Where to find it: Horse Basic mount, solid mix of speed and survivability Found right at the start of the game, you can switch back to a regular horse at the Well of Fate or a Village Regal Tiger The fastest thing on four paws, the Regal Tiger is significantly faster than a horse and great for finding new points of interest The Regal Tiger is found at a question mark in a Dry Savanna zone in the Overworld Brilliant Beetle Brilliant Beetles are slow, but have two very useful abilities. First, they can crawl up the side of walls to climb up high. Second, if you hold the jump button while falling you can glide to avoid fall damage. Both of these are extremely useful for multi-tiered Piglin camps The Brilliant Beetle is found at a quest mark in the Jungle zone of the Overworld

Minecraft Legends Regal Tiger location

To find a Regal Tiger, look for a question mark on the map in a Dry Savanna zone like in the example below:

The Regal Tiger has unbelievable speed!

Minecraft Legends Brilliant Beetle location

To find a Brilliant Beetle, look for a question mark on the map in a Jungle zone like in the example below:

Glide through the air with the Brilliant Beetle!

Mount Skins in Minecraft Legends

You can purchase a few different skins for the mounts in Minecraft Legends from the in-game store.

The marketplace is accessed from the main menu and lets you spend real money on cosmetic skins for your mounts. While they look cool, they don’t give you any tangible gameplay advantage.

Now you're mounted up to take on the Pilgins, here's how to destroy gates in Minecraft Legends. Or if you're still stocking up, check out our Minecraft Legends resources guide.