Minecraft Legends Resources guide: Where to find more Lapis, Prismarine, more

Natural resources are the lifeblood of Minecraft Legends, allowing you to summon mobs, build your own creations and take the fight to the Piglin menace.

But laying your hands on rare materials whenever you need them isn’t always straightforward. If you’re struggling to locate a vital resource in Minecraft Legends, here’s where to look.

Minecraft Legends Resources Guide

Wood

Used for: Spawning mobs, building village fortifications, building paths and stairs, buying improvements at the Well of Fate

Where to find: Collected from tree blocks all over the Overworld, fully replenished by Village chests (fast travel to a safe village and open the chest next to the fast travel point in the middle of the settlement)

Stone

Used for: Spawning mobs, building village fortifications, building support structures, buying improvements at the Well of Fate

Where to find: Mined from blocks all over the Overworld, fully replenished by Village chests

Iron

Used for: Spawning mobs, building support structures, improvements at the Well of Fate

Iron can be difficult to find a first, but keep a look out!

Where to find: Found in deposits of brown blocks in Dry Savanna areas of the Overworld, full Village chests

Diamond

Used for: Spawning Skeleton mobs, diamond-based improvements at the Well of Fate

Diamond is actually quite common in Tundra areas of Minecraft Legends

Where to find: Found in deposits of white blocks in Tundra areas of the Overworld, full Village chests

Redstone

Used for: Spawning Zombie mobs, redstone-based improvements at the Well of Fate

Redstone is a vital resource for zombie mobs

Where to find: Found in deposits of red blocks in Swamp areas of the Overworld, full Village chests

Coal

Used for: Spawning Creeper mobs, coal-based improvements at the Well of Fate

Village chests are a great source of all sorts of items in Minecraft Legends, not just coal

Where to find: Found in deposits of black blocks in Badlands areas of the Overworld, full Village chests

Lapis

Used for: Spawning all types of mobs

Where to find: Dropped by defeated Piglins, replenished by full chests at Villages (chests are the best source of Lapis if you’re running low)

Prismarine

Used for: Buying improvements at the Well of Fate

Destroy structures to collect Prismarine and upgrade your abilities!

Where to find: Dropped by destroyed Piglin structures like arrow towers, monster spawners and others

Gold

Used for: Unlocking power towers and other points of interest

Glittering gold is always a great discovery!

Where to find: As a reward for repelling invasions, dropped by defeated Piglins and Piglin structures, Piglin chests

To use the black blocks around Piglin areas, you need the Cure Netherrack ability which lets you transform and build on them.

