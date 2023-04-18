Minecraft Legends Resources guide: Where to find more Lapis, Prismarine, more
Gathering rare resources like Prismarine, Lapis and Gold is key to success in Minecraft Legends
Natural resources are the lifeblood of Minecraft Legends, allowing you to summon mobs, build your own creations and take the fight to the Piglin menace.
But laying your hands on rare materials whenever you need them isn’t always straightforward. If you’re struggling to locate a vital resource in Minecraft Legends, here’s where to look.
Minecraft Legends Resources Guide
Wood
Used for: Spawning mobs, building village fortifications, building paths and stairs, buying improvements at the Well of Fate
Where to find: Collected from tree blocks all over the Overworld, fully replenished by Village chests (fast travel to a safe village and open the chest next to the fast travel point in the middle of the settlement)
Stone
Used for: Spawning mobs, building village fortifications, building support structures, buying improvements at the Well of Fate
Where to find: Mined from blocks all over the Overworld, fully replenished by Village chests
Iron
Used for: Spawning mobs, building support structures, improvements at the Well of Fate
Where to find: Found in deposits of brown blocks in Dry Savanna areas of the Overworld, full Village chests
Diamond
Used for: Spawning Skeleton mobs, diamond-based improvements at the Well of Fate
Where to find: Found in deposits of white blocks in Tundra areas of the Overworld, full Village chests
Redstone
Used for: Spawning Zombie mobs, redstone-based improvements at the Well of Fate
Where to find: Found in deposits of red blocks in Swamp areas of the Overworld, full Village chests
Coal
Used for: Spawning Creeper mobs, coal-based improvements at the Well of Fate
Where to find: Found in deposits of black blocks in Badlands areas of the Overworld, full Village chests
Lapis
Used for: Spawning all types of mobs
Where to find: Dropped by defeated Piglins, replenished by full chests at Villages (chests are the best source of Lapis if you’re running low)
Prismarine
Used for: Buying improvements at the Well of Fate
Where to find: Dropped by destroyed Piglin structures like arrow towers, monster spawners and others
Gold
Used for: Unlocking power towers and other points of interest
Where to find: As a reward for repelling invasions, dropped by defeated Piglins and Piglin structures, Piglin chests
To use the black blocks around Piglin areas, you need the Cure Netherrack ability which lets you transform and build on them.
