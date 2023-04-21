Minecraft Legends The Firsts locations and how to wake them up

The Firsts in Minecraft Legends are a set of mighty golem allies who are more powerful and effective than your standard mobs.

After you track The Firsts down, you have to complete a little side quest to recruit them.

The questing and resources are worth your time, though. The Firsts are some of the best mobs in the game.

Minecraft Legends The Firsts locations

Since Minecraft Legends uses a procedurally generated world, The Firsts won’t be in the exact same location in every game or even in more than one campaign of your own. However, they do prefer certain biomes. Once you explore near enough where they are, a large yellow question mark will appear on the map.

The question mark might be related to something else in the area, such as one of the tools your guides can power up or an event of some kind. You may have to to keep searching or check a different biome of the same type elsewhere on the map.

You can find The Firsts at any time, but you won’t be able to activate them until your guides teach you a song of awakening, which happens after you clear out the first Nether Portal.

The Firsts live in:

Meadow biome (First of Stone)

Badlands biome (First of Oak)

Dry Savannah biome (First of Brick)

Jagged Peak biome (First of Diorite)

How to recruit The Firsts

When you find a First – assuming you’ve reached the right part of the story – Knowledge and the gang tell you to come back to the Well. Drop a Wellhouse of your own nearby if you need a fast travel point, and then fast travel back to the Well. Your guides will teach you the Wake the First improvement, which costs 100 Stone and 100 Prismarine to build.

Head back to The Firsts you’ve found, and wake them up. You also have to pay a fee of 100 Gold.

Are The Firsts worth it?

The Firsts are definitely worth the time and Gold. They don’t take up slots in your army, so you can have them around at all times without sacrificing any utility. They each have a unique, very helpful ability and can take much more damage than your usual mobs. If they die, you can have them respawn at a beacon. .

First of Stone: Hurls large boulders at Piglins

First of Oak: Uses ranged attacks, like Skeletons, but better

First of Brick: Creates a shield that protects all allies inside

First of Diorite: Spawns extra golems

While The Firsts won't help destroy Piglin bases and towers, they can distract enemies and give your golems room to destroy undisturbed. If you're tired of wandering around on your slow, tiny horse, make sure to recruit some of Minecraft Legends' mounts to make the journey faster.