How to destroy gates and towers in Minecraft Legends

Defeating the Piglin army in Minecraft Legends sees you assault an array of fortified encampments across the Overworld, destroying towers, breaking spawn points and, importantly, tearing down tough gates that often stand in the way of Piglin portals.

When it comes to metal gates specifically, the visual feedback that tells you whether you’re actually damaging a structure in Minecraft Legends can be confusing, as your mobs stand impotently waiting while they’re picked off one-by-one by the Piglins.

Luckily though, once you’ve got the hang off a few key points you should be able to assault even the strongest fortresses!

How to destroy structures in Minecraft Legends

To destroy a Piglin structure in Minecraft Legends, first spawn some mobs by crafting a spawner and press “X” on Xbox, "Square" on PlayStation or "Y" on Switch to make them follow you. Next, hold the right-hand trigger and use the left stick to hover the red marker over the structure you want to destroy. Then hold “Y” on Xbox, "Triangle" on PlayStation or "X" on Switch to make your mobs attack that structure.

Direct your mobs right over the structure to destroy it!

If you just want some of your units to attack the structure - like you just want your melee units to attack a tower, for example - use the directional buttons while holding the right-hand trigger to select between mob types. It says on the left-hand side of the screen which mobs you’re directing.

To efficiently destroy structures, make sure you’re using the right kind of mobs for the job. The basic Stone golems and Creepers are particularly good at destroying buildings and will make short work of most things compared to the other mob types.

It can take quite a while to completely destroy Piglin structures. Don’t get discouraged if it feels like you’re taking a long time, just make sure your mobs are actually attacking. If they’re not, get some stone golems and very carefully aim the red marker. If the structure they’re attacking is flashing red, then you’re dealing damage.

If you want to build anything nearby to help, you will need the Cure Netherrack ability to be able to use the land.

How to destroy gates in Minecraft Legends

Sometimes, the metal gates that shut in front of portals at Piglin camps can be particularly difficult to get your mobs to attack properly.

It especially seems like ranged mobs get distracted and start to fight Piglins on the other side, or just stand there doing nothing.

Basic Stone Golems can take down gates with ease!

In these situations, build a Stone Golem spawner and conjure up a good amount of them. Then direct them very carefully to attack right over the top of the gate you’re having trouble with. If you’re aiming correctly, you should see their arms attack and the gate flash red when they reach it.

It might still take a while, but Stone Golems seem to work a lot more consistently than other types of mobs. Also, if you’ve got the resources, you could also try Creepers. Their huge explosive range can make quick work of almost anything if you can get them in the right place.

