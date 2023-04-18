In Minecraft Legends, Netherrack is a cursed kind of land that stops you from building most of your arsenal, making it difficult to call in reinforcements, control the flow of Piglins, or keep your mobs from being overwhelmed.

Luckily for you then, there’s an early-game improvement called “Cure Netherrack” which lets you transform this difficult land block into something more useful.

However, the power is much more limited than it first seems - even to the point where you might consider unlocking many different improvements instead.

How to cure Netherrack in Minecraft Legends

To cure Netherrack in Minecraft Legends you must first unlock the improvement at the Well of Fate by pressing the right-hand directional button and placing the Cure Netherrack totem in one of the areas around the well.

Next, from the mining tab you access by pressing the up directional button, you now have access to the Cure Netherrack option. With this option selected, you can now turn a Netherrack block back into the land type underneath.

You can only cure Netherrack blocks that are next to normal blocks in Minecraft Legends

Press the left-hand trigger to aim the ability and the right-hand trigger to activate it. However, to activate the skill, you must select Netherrack blocks that are next to normal land blocks. The normal land will then spread to where the Netherrack was, allowing you to build whatever you like on top of it.

As you can see, this can be an extremely lengthy process to begin with for a relatively marginal upside. But slowly but surely, you can retake some land and move your defensive and offensive fortifications closer to Piglin camps and portals.

This can be particularly useful for large Piglin camps with multiple levels and deep layers of defences, since you will often have to retreat to summon more mobs or heal your character. Curing Netherrack can also help you out by letting you build arrow towers closer to the battle, giving you another source of damage to defeat big groups of Piglins.

