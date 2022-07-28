If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Sorcerer Supreme

Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer focuses on the mystical skills of Doctor Strange

Looks nothing like Benedict Cumberbatch.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

2K Games has released a new trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and it stars Doctor Strange.

In the video, you not only get a quick look at the Sorcerer Supreme but his spectral powers as well.

A tactical RPG set in the Marvel Universe, in Midnight Suns, you will fight the demonic forces of the underworld while teamed up and living with various heroes such as X-Men, Avengers, Runaways, and more.

You play as a customizable character known as The Hunter. You can fill various combat roles such as damage, support, control, the ability to mitigate incoming damage or any combination of each.

Because you are up against Lilith and her demons, you will need friends to help you. Here is where the other superheroes come in handy. You will pick a squad of three heroes, each with unique abilities ranging from defensive and protective moves to finishers.

Battles will take place in locations such as the Avengers Tower, Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, on New York City rooftops, in underground Hydra installations, deserts, and even Hellscape dimensions.

When not fighting, you and your fellow heroes will hang out at the Abbey, a living hub you will navigate in real-time. Here you will live alongside your hero friends, and you are free to explore this area, which features hours of exploration, gameplay, and story to discover.

Marvel's Midnight Suns releases on October 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

