Lost Ark Rudric guide - Where to find Rudric and how to defeat him

The Lost Ark Rudric fight is a fairly straightforward world boss fight – assuming you can actually find the dark priest.

Rudric hits hard, though you have plenty of space to formulate a plan to take him down.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find Rudric in Lost Ark

Rudric calls the graveyard in Rethramis Border his home, as befits a fallen priest engulfed by darkness. He’s in the southwest portion of the graveyard, as shown on the image below (thanks Papunika).

Or he may not be. If you show up and Rudric isn’t there, it’s not a bug. Bosses in Lost Ark function similarly to New World bosses. Instead of being scripted encounters, boss fights are open to everyone, and they’ll respawn shortly after. It seems like the Lost Ark boss respawn time is roughly 30 minutes, so don’t wander off too far.

How to defeat Rudric in Lost Ark

The Rudric fight has some advantages over bosses in more closed off areas, such as Rovlen, since you’ve got more room to move around in. Rudric is also slower, and ranged classes have a clear edge in combat thanks to his reliance on melee and close-range attacks.

Rubric’s primary attack is a wide swing of his scythe. It’s surprisingly swift for such a large scythe, and it’ll knock you back quite a bit if it hits. There’s just enough time from the area of effect cone appearing to the actual attack for you to dart away, though. If you’re playing a melee class, you’ll settle into a rhythm of attacking and retreating before Rudric finally falls.

As with any other Lost Ark boss fight, it’s much easier if you have a good PvE class and a party of other people to join with. That last part should start being simpler to coordinate once Lost Ark’s queues settle down and servers open up for normal play.