LetMeSoloThem, Elden Ring royalty, has hit a remarkable landmark and become a true Elden Lord

A year and a half after setting out to help players beat the final bosses of Elden Ring, LetMeSoloThem has managed to assist 5000 people beat the game.

Spoilers ahead for the final boss.

If you're a fan of Elden Ring you've likely heard of the hero of legend, LetMeSoloHer, an unbelievably skilled player who has helped countless people defeat the toughest boss in the game, Malenia, Blade of Miquella. But you might be less familiar with the hero in training, LetMeSoloThem, a player looking to do something similar albeit with the game's pair of final bosses, Radagon of the Golden Order, and Elden Beast (thanks, PCGamesN). If you haven't seen the final two bosses, while Radagon isn't the toughest boss in FromSoftware history, the Elden Beast is honestly quite a tough one to finish on, especially with the fact you do have to face Radagon first.

Over on Reddit, LetMeSoloThem shared a message of thanks to those that have supported her, writing, "Over a year and a half ago, I started wearing a jar helm, going by the name LetMeSoloThem, I set a goal to help as many people as I could become Elden Lord. Today I'm honoured to say that I've finally helped 5000 people defeat the final boss of Elden Ring. It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I'm sincerely grateful. This marks the end of a chapter but I just wanted to say, thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the players that summoned me."

LetMeSoloThem also shared a video, which you can see above, compiling some of their best moments against the final bosses, where she again thanked those that have supported her. She also noted that she'll be "taking a break from helping as many people as I have been." Though, she is still happy to give people the occasional bit of assistance if needed.

We're still currently waiting on news about Elden Ring's DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, but we do know that FromSoftware is currently hiring for "multiple new projects."