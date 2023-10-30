After Elden Ring and Armored Core 6 successes, FromSoftware is gearing up for "multiple new projects"

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware is apparently looking to bring in more staff this year, as it apparently has a number of new projects in the works.

It's no secret that FromSoftware is doing quite well for itself at the moment. Elden Ring sold 20 million copies in its first year, Armored Core 6 was the developer's biggest Steam launch aside from Elden Ring, and following increased investments from Sony and Tencent, which might even put it in a position to get into publishing games. So to hear that a report from IGN Japan is saying that FromSoftware is planning to hold a number of recruitment sessions this December isn't much of a surprise.

According to the report, FromSoftware is looking to bring new staff in to help develop "multiple new projects," though obviously what these projects might be hasn't been revealed. The full list of prospective roles is available on FromSoftware's careers page, though they're obviously all in Japanese, so do keep that in mind if you're thinking of applying. Looking at the page, there are a wide range of roles available, like game planner, character designer, cinematic artist, and sound designer.

Presumably at least one of those projects will be for an eventual Elden Ring sequel - you don't sell that many copies and not make another one. But outside of that, all I can do is get on my knees and beg that there's a Bloodborne 2 somewhere on the list of potential projects. Sequels aside, we do know one thing that's guaranteed in FromSoftware's future: the upcoming Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. Pretty much nothing is known about the DLC, and we haven't heard anything of it since its announcement. The game's second anniversary is quickly approaching, though, and The Game Awards are coming in December too. So come on, Geoff, give us a trailer, alright?