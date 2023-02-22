Elden Ring has shipped 20 million units worldwide

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have announced that the co-developed action RPG, Elden Ring, has shipped more than 20 million units worldwide.

Released on February 25, 2022, Elden Ring is a critically and publicly acclaimed title, and won various awards throughout the year, and is one of the best-selling games of the year in both the US and overseas.

Elden Ring is our Game of the Year - nothing even comes close

In the US alone, by June 2022, it was the best-selling game of 2022 year-to-date and place placed first in dollar sales in four of its first five months on the market.

It maintained until December 2022 when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 took over as the best-seller for the year.

Elden Ring was just one of VG247's Game of the Year, and it also topped other year end critic lists.

If you have yet to pick it up, it is available on PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.