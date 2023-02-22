If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BIG NUMBERS

Elden Ring has shipped 20 million units worldwide

Godrick has killed many a Tarnished it seems.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have announced that the co-developed action RPG, Elden Ring, has shipped more than 20 million units worldwide.

Released on February 25, 2022, Elden Ring is a critically and publicly acclaimed title, and won various awards throughout the year, and is one of the best-selling games of the year in both the US and overseas.

Elden Ring is our Game of the Year - nothing even comes close

In the US alone, by June 2022, it was the best-selling game of 2022 year-to-date and place placed first in dollar sales in four of its first five months on the market.

It maintained until December 2022 when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 took over as the best-seller for the year.

Elden Ring was just one of VG247's Game of the Year, and it also topped other year end critic lists.

If you have yet to pick it up, it is available on PC as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch