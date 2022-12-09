PS5 and Modern Warfare 2 were the top sellers in the US for the month of November

The NPD Group has released its November 2022 report covering video game hardware, software, and accessory sales in the US.

According to the NPD, total videogame industry spending increased 3% year-over-year (yoy) to $6.3 billion with growth driven by a 45% increase in hardware dollar sales.

November brings year-to-date spending to $49 billion, which is a 6% decline yoy.

Hardware saw a 45% increase yoy to $1.3 billion, led by PlayStation 5 in both unit and dollar sales. PS5's lead was due to an increase in retail volume compared to the same period in 2021, and it remains the best-selling hardware platform of 2022 in year-to-date dollar sales. Nintendo Switch leads in unit sales for 2022 and was second in November across both unit and dollar sales.

In software, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was once again the month’s best-selling title in dollar sales and is now the best-selling game for 2022 year-to-date.

The shooter was followed by November debuts God of War: Ragnarok, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Sonic Frontiers, respectively, with Madden NFL 23 rounding out the top five.

Have a look at the best-selling games for November below, courtesy of the NPD's Mat Piscatella. The best-selling games per platform can be found below.

For mobile, casino games experienced steady growth, taking the top spot. Casino, action, and tabletop games were the only genres to see yoy growth, with RPGs and shooters continuing to have a tough time.

November's top 10 mobile games by consumer spending were: Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Royal Match, Coin Master, Clash of Clans, Evony, Pokemon Go, Township, Jackpot Party - Casino Slots, and Bingo Blitz.

Spending on accessories increased 10% yoy to $289 million. The segment saw double-digit percentage growth in both gamepad and headset/headphone spending drove the segment’s performance. The best-swelling accessory for the month was the PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Galactic Purple.