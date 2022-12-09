If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NOVEMBER SALES

PS5 and Modern Warfare 2 were the top sellers in the US for the month of November

Both repeated October's performance.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The NPD Group has released its November 2022 report covering video game hardware, software, and accessory sales in the US.

According to the NPD, total videogame industry spending increased 3% year-over-year (yoy) to $6.3 billion with growth driven by a 45% increase in hardware dollar sales.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Launch Trailer

November brings year-to-date spending to $49 billion, which is a 6% decline yoy.

Hardware saw a 45% increase yoy to $1.3 billion, led by PlayStation 5 in both unit and dollar sales. PS5's lead was due to an increase in retail volume compared to the same period in 2021, and it remains the best-selling hardware platform of 2022 in year-to-date dollar sales. Nintendo Switch leads in unit sales for 2022 and was second in November across both unit and dollar sales.

In software, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was once again the month’s best-selling title in dollar sales and is now the best-selling game for 2022 year-to-date.

The shooter was followed by November debuts God of War: Ragnarok, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Sonic Frontiers, respectively, with Madden NFL 23 rounding out the top five.

Have a look at the best-selling games for November below, courtesy of the NPD's Mat Piscatella. The best-selling games per platform can be found below.

For mobile, casino games experienced steady growth, taking the top spot. Casino, action, and tabletop games were the only genres to see yoy growth, with RPGs and shooters continuing to have a tough time.

November's top 10 mobile games by consumer spending were: Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Royal Match, Coin Master, Clash of Clans, Evony, Pokemon Go, Township, Jackpot Party - Casino Slots, and Bingo Blitz.

Spending on accessories increased 10% yoy to $289 million. The segment saw double-digit percentage growth in both gamepad and headset/headphone spending drove the segment’s performance. The best-swelling accessory for the month was the PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller Galactic Purple.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch