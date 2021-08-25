Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now coming in Spring 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagagot a brand new trailer at gamescom Opening Night Live, so it's official: the title isn't dead!.

The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer also introduced us to a new release window for the game – you can expect it to arrive in Spring 2022.

The game is going to let you play as an incredible 300+ characters from across the entire Star Wars IP. Want to cause havoc as Babu Frik? Go ahead.

Information about The Skywalker Saga has been slim to non-existent for almost an entire year now. The last time we saw it was in August 2020 (and that's largely because the game has been delayed a number of times since its initial reveal). After its initial delay, the release date got moved to sometime in Spring 2021, before it was delayed again. Now we're seeing the game aim for almost a full year after that first window.

Our former deputy editor, Kirk McKeand, saw The Skywalker Saga back in 2019and was happy with how it evolved into a more open-ended sandbox game.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga includes all three trilogies and lets you play through all nine films. You'll be able to jump between eras as you please and play whatever era of the series that appeals to you most.

The game is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.