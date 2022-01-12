Kirby and the Forgotten Land takes you on a new adventure in March

Nintendo has announced a release date for Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Starring Kirby, our adorable hero gains new abilities in this 3D platforming adventure for Switch releaing on March 25.

In the game, the cute pink fella arrives in an unknown land and discovers that Waddle Dees are being kidnapped by the Beast Pack. To rescue the Waddle Dees, Kirby heads journies with Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world.

During your adventure, you’ll make use of a range of Kirby’s abilities to combat foes and navigate 3D environments. You will face various platforming challenges in a world where nature and a past civilization have fused. When you set out to free the Waddle Dees, you will find them being held captive at a goal point at the end of each stage. You will want to explore every nook and cranny to rescue as many Waddle Dees along the way, too.

The Beast Pack, which has kidapped the Waddle Dees, will put up a challenge, so along with Kirby’s copy abilities, there are new additions to his repertoire. One is the Drill copy ability where you go into the ground to attack enemies from below. There's also Ranger copy ability which can allow him to attack a faraway enemy.

The game also supports co-op. Here, the second player plays Bandana Waddle Dee who can use a variety of attacks using his spear.

Introduced with this game is Waddle Dee Town, which acts as a central hub. The town will develop more and more based on the number of Waddle Dees you rescue as you progress. You will notice different shops opening and be able to enjoy some of the townsfolk’s games. Kirby can even help out in the Waddle Dee Cafe. Here, you’ll need to quickly prepare customers’ orders to keep them satisfied and aim for a high score. You’ll also encounter Wise Waddle Dee in Waddle Dee Town, who will pass along helpful hints.

Also, by connecting to the internet, you can learn details based on global player data, such as the total number of Waddle Dees rescued around the world and the current most popular copy ability.

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is now available for pre-order at select retailers and in Nintendo eShop at a suggested retail price of $59.99