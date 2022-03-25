Kirby Café is launching new menu and merch for Kirby’s 30th anniversary

Kirby and The Forgotten Land is finally landing on people's doorsteps, Kirby’s Dream Land launched 30 years ago, and the Kirby Café have launched a limited menu and some new merch to celebrate the pink puff and their legacy.

Kirby Café is a pop-up store in Tokyo and Hakata selling souvenirs and snacks, with an online pop-up also available for ordering dreamy merch inspired by Kirby and pals.

To commemorate Kirby’s 30th anniversary, Kirby Café announced that they’ll be serving a new limited menu and have popped some new merch on their store. There’s only two words for the menu, however, and they're mouthful mode.

「カービィカフェ」から、お知らせです。

「星のカービィ」30周年を記念して、4/1（金）より限定メニューや、新しいスーベニアプレート、マグカップが登場します。

『星のカービィ ディスカバリー』に登場する、あのメニューも楽しめちゃうかも？

どうぞお楽しみに♪https://t.co/9pdIzmNWgp pic.twitter.com/HTdqXdWIhC — KIRBY CAFÉ / カービィカフェ (@KirbyCafeJP) March 25, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Kirby Café first opened its doors in 2016, allowing fans to go sit back with a tasty treat, in the form of Kirby and their pals. While they were temporary pop-up shops for the most part, the Café went permanent in Tokyo and Hakata during 2019 and 2020. This was, however, short-lived when the world found itself in lockdown.

As a result of the lockdown, the Kirby Café then went digital as of April 2021. While physical stores are back open now, fans have since (and still) have been able to go about ordering Kirby-themed accessories, kitchenware, and decorations from the café’s online store, but only if they live in Japan. Cries in England.

I love birthday cake as much as the next person, but something about the look of Kirby's 30th birthday cake has me feeling a little queasy. The Henkei! Car hoobari cake, on the other hand, has me hungry. I guess I like fruit more than I though. What food on the menu catches your eye?

For more content on Kirby, check out our VG247 review of Kirby and the Forgotten Land to see what we thought about the puff ball going 3D finally.