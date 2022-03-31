Kirby and the Forgotten Land Codes: All Gift Codes and Free Items

Nintendo's latest masterpiece is Kirby and the Forgotten Land: a delightful, bouncy adventure that follows the pink protagonist through an uninhabited humanoid world.

Following the game’s release on March 25, there has been a scattering of codes available to players so they can grab some extra items. HAL Laboratories, developer behind the Kirby series, has used codes before - 'Present Codes' were available in past titles, and are created and distributed by the devs.

These codes will likely be released after milestones or celebrations, and will provide free Boosts and Cakes, Star Coins or other rare items to amplify abilities in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

How to redeem codes in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

In order to redeem these handy dandy codes, you'll need to have played a little of the game. The codes will be given in at Waddle Dee-liveries, located in Waddle Dee Town. Without spoiling too much, once you can access the town you’ll need to have found 50 Waddle Dees to unlock Waddle Dee-liveries.

All active Kirby and the Forgotten Land codes

Last checked: 31st March.

Here are all of the currently working codes for Kirby and the Forgotten Lands. Some will expire, and more will likely come out, so keep an eye on this page!

Demo codes

NEWADVENTURE - 300 Coins, Rare Stone

- 300 Coins, Rare Stone CLEARDEMO - 300 Coins

Other active codes

Fun fact: some of these codes are actually hidden in the game!

KIRBYMICROSITE - 150 Star Coins, Attack Boost (Expires June 10)

- 150 Star Coins, Attack Boost MOUTHFULMODE - 100 Star Coins, Car-Mouth Cake (Expires April 25)

- 100 Star Coins, Car-Mouth Cake GAMENEWS - Rare Stone

- Rare Stone KIRBYNEWSDESK - 10 Star Coins, Energy Drink

- 10 Star Coins, Energy Drink ADVENTUREGUIDE - Rare Stone

- Rare Stone BRAWLINGCOLOSSEUM - 500 Coins, Attack Boost

- 500 Coins, Attack Boost FIRSTPASSWORD - 100 Star Coins

- 100 Star Coins KIRBYADVENTURECALI - 4 Food Items, 300 Star Coins

- 4 Food Items, 300 Star Coins KIRBYSTORY - 300 Star Coins

- 300 Star Coins KIRBYTHEGOURMET - Rare Stone, Car-Mouth Cake

Post-game codes

These two codes are technically reserved for those who have finished the game, but they can actually be input at any time.

THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT - 3 Rare Stones (code can be found on a wall to the right of the Colosseum entrance)

- 3 Rare Stones THANKYOUKIRBY - 1000 Coins, Rare Stone (code can be found on the back of the Golden Kirby Statue)

Pre-order codes

There are two 'secret' pre-order related codes for Kirby and the Forgotten Land; however, these are not locked to regions nor do they require a purchase.

KIRBYGAMESTOPCAN - 150 Star Coins, Maxim Tomato

- 150 Star Coins, Maxim Tomato ほおばりヘンケイでだいぼうけん (Hoobari Henkei de Daibouken) - 100 Star Coins, Car-Mouth Cake

Note that the 'Hoobari Henkei de Daibouken' code expires on April 25th, so make use of it while you can!

Expired codes

So far, none of the codes for Kirby and the Forgotten World have expired. Watch this space to make sure in the future.

