Kirby and the Forgotten Land reportedly the best-selling game in the Kirby series

As first noticed by the folk over at VGC, it has become apparent that Kirby andthe Forgotten Land could very well now be the best-selling game in the whole series.

Check out the overview trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land here.

Looking at Nintendo’s results for the first six months of the current fiscal year, there are a strong handful of Switch titles that have managed to sell over a million copies. This includes but is not limited to Splatoon 3 with 7.9 million units sold, Nintendo Switch Sports with 6.15 million units sold, and Mario Strikers: Battle League even raked in 2.17 million unit sales.

Among this list was Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which sold a whopping 2.61 million units during this period of the fiscal year. This means that overall, The Forgotten Land’s total sales are up to a very impressive 5.27 million.

Now, it’s widely believed that the Game Boy’s original Kirby game, Kirby’s Dream Land, was the best-selling Kirby game of all time. In a statistic where CESA (Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association) is credited, Kirby’s Dream Land is said to have sold 5.13 million units.

Provided that the figure from CESA is correct, this would make Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s 5.27 million units sold an all-new record for the Kirby series. This is pretty exciting news for both Nintendo and HAL Laboratory, considering (in my humble opinion), it’s felt like the Kirby series has been dead in the water for a short while. Let's not also forget just how long and complicated the road to making Kirby and the Forgotten Land was, so this is no doubt a rewarding statistic for all the hard-work put into making the pink puffball 3D.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which editor-in-chief Tom Orry hailed a 4/5 in his review, was the pink poyo’s first full-3D adventure. Not only was this simply a big feat for HA and, the Kirby series, but the game was genuinely fun, too. It’s perhaps safe to say that Kirby’s future is bright… and pink.