Switch is Nintendo's best-selling home console with over 114 million units sold lifetime

Nintendo has released its financial results for the six months ending September 30. It finds the company reaching net sales of ¥657 billion ($4.5 billion).

During the reported six months, the Switch family of systems sold 6.7 million units, bringing the lifetime total to 114.3 million units.

Broken down, the standard Switch sold 2.23 million units, Switch OLED sold 3.53 million total, and Switch Lite moved 92,000 units duringthe period.

Ninteno said hardware units sold decreased by 19% year-over-year to the reported 6.7 million units due to factors such as the continued shortage of semiconductors and other component supplies.

In software sales, each title released during this period sold well, with Splatoon 3 and Nintendo Switch Sports getting off to a good start with sales of 7.9 million and 6.15 million units, respectively. Mario Strikers: Battle League sold 2.17 million units, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 moved 1.72 million units.

Additionally, stable sales of titles released through the end of the previous fiscal years were reported. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 3.07 million units (for cumulative sales of 48.4 million units) and Kirby and the Forgotten Land moved 2.6 million units (for cumulative sales of 5.3 million units), making it the best-selling Kirby title to-date.

Sales of titles from other software publishers also continued to grow steadily, bringing the total number of million-seller titles during this period to 15, including titles from other software publishers. As a result of these factors, total software sales grew by 1.6% year-on-year to 95.4 million units.

Turning to the digital business, Nintendo Switch downloadable versions of packaged software sold well, and Nintendo Switch Online sales also increased. In addition, sales of add-on content rose not only for Nintendo titles but also for titles from other software publishers, along with the sales of download-only titles, helping push digital sales to ¥189 billion ($1.3 billion) up 30% year-over-year.